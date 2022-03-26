Coronavirus: Telangana records 36 new cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

-
Telangana on Saturday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,91,110 till date.
The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.
A bulletin said 75 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,463.
The recovery rate rose to 99.41 per cent.
Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 19.
The bulletin said 20,427 samples were tested today.
The number of active cases was 536, it said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.51 per cent.
