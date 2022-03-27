Covid-19: Kerala records 400 fresh cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

on Sunday recorded 400 fresh infections which raised the total to 65,31,090 till date.

The southern State reported also 25 deaths which raised the hitherto tally to 67,797, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 22 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

With 593 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries until now was 64,58,586 and the active cases dropped to 3,833, the release said.

As many as 14,913 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the most with 88 cases, Thiruvananthapuram saw 56 and Kottayam 55, the release said.

Of the new cases, one was of a person from outside the State, three were health workers and 366 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 30, the release said.

There are 14,513 people now under surveillance in various districts and 14,093 are in home or institutional quarantine; 420 are in hospitals, the release added.

