Gujarat sees 884 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally now 5,279

reported 884 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 12,46,708 and the toll to 10,959, a state health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 770 during this period to touch 12,30,470, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,279, he added.

The deaths took place in Ahmedabad, Surat and Bhavnagar, he said.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,46,708 new cases 884, deaths 10,959, discharged 12,30,470 active cases 5,279 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)