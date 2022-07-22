Delhi records 712 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate rises to 4.47%

-
Delhi on Friday recorded 712 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 19,47,025. The death toll rose to 26,298, the latest bulletin stated.
On June 1 the city had logged 623 cases while the daily tally was 946 on May 30, according to official data.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,327, up from 2,209 the previous day. As many as 1,508 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the Friday bulletin said.
The fresh cases were detected out of 15,943 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.
COVID-19 cases have shown a rise in the past couple of days in the city.
Delhi on Friday recorded 649 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent and one death.
The city on Wednesday logged 686 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.74 per cent. On Tuesday, it recorded 585 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent and two deaths.
Of the 9,488 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 111 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.
There are 183 containment zones in the city, it added.
Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
