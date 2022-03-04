Gujarat sees 96 Covid-19 fresh cases, no death; active tally now 1,109

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
-
The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat increased by 96 to reach 12,23,130 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,934, an official said.
So far, 12,11,087 people have been discharged post recovery, including 237 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,109, he said.
As many as 10.32 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Gujarat so far, of which 99,237 doses were given during the day, he added.
The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404 respectively in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of two, a local official said.
Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,130 new cases 96, deaths 10,934, discharged 12,11,087 active cases 1,109 and people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU