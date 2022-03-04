Gujarat sees 96 Covid-19 fresh cases, no death; active tally now 1,109

The COVID-19 tally in increased by 96 to reach 12,23,130 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,934, an official said.

So far, 12,11,087 people have been discharged post recovery, including 237 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,109, he said.

As many as 10.32 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in so far, of which 99,237 doses were given during the day, he added.

The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404 respectively in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of two, a local official said.

