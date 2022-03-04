Mumbai reports zero Covid deaths for eighth straight day; logs 78 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
-
Mumbai on Friday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.
For the eighth day in a row, the financial capital of the country recorded zero pandemic-related deaths.
The tally of infections in the city reached 10,56,807, while the death toll stood at 16,691.
The count of recoveries rose to 10,36,634, after 127 patients were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home during the day, leaving the city with 600 active cases.
At least 19,737 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total of tests conducted in the city to 1,62,57,572.
According to the BMC, the recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent and no area or building is currently sealed.
Mumbai has reported zero deaths once in January, nine times in February and four times in March so far, a BMC report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU