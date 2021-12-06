Gulmarg coldest place in Kashmir valley at minus 7 degrees Celsius

-
The minimum temperature across Kashmir, except at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, settled above the freezing point on Monday even as the weather office predicted possibility of a wet spell mid-week.
Most places in the valley received rains and snowfall on Sunday.
Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, down over five degrees from minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.
They said the resort was the only place in the valley where the minimum temperature stayed below the freezing point on Sunday night and it was the coldest recorded place in the valley.
Sunday night was also the coldest night of the season so far at the resort.
The temperature at other places in the valley settled above the freezing point.
Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, two degrees up from the previous night, the officials said.
They said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of 1.9 degrees Celsius.
The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow on Wednesday-Thursday at some places.
There would be a gradual fall in the night temperature across the union territory, the MeT Office said.
