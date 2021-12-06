Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart ahead of Modi-Putin summit

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends SCO meet in Dushanbe
Putin's visit to India clouds timing of India-US ministerial dialogue
India-Russia to ink pacts, discuss important issues during Putin's visit
Afghan situation raises new security questions, says Rajnath Singh
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu here in Delhi ahead of the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Russia today.
Defence cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Russia strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It is guided by the Programme for Military-Technical Cooperation signed between the two countries.
This pillar enshrines the interest of the two governments to further develop and strengthen the military and technical cooperation in the sphere of research and development, production and after-sales support of armament systems and various military equipment.
The two Defence Ministers meet annually, alternately in Russia and India, to discuss and review the status of ongoing projects and other issues of military-technical cooperation
Today, the two countries are expected to renew their military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.
The two ministers met at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi ahead of the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will also participate in the ministerial dialogue.
India and Russia in their first 2+2 format dialogue will discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, threats emanating from terror groups, protection of human rights of minorities, women and children in Afghanistan.
After the 2+2 dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Both countries are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following annual talks between PM Modi and President Putin. These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU