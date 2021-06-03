Gurugram coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 1.63%

-
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Gurugram district has come down to 1.63 per cent from 34.9 per cent within 32 days. Similarly, the recovery rate has also increased to 98.79 per cent, a district administration official has said.
A district administration spokesperson said that in order to break the chain of coronavirus infection, the state government initially decided to impose a weekend lockdown in 9 districts of Haryana state including Gurugram. On April 30, the government had imposed a weekend lockdown for 2 days.
"The positivity rate of Gurugram was 34.9 per cent on that day and there were 4,435 active cases in 24 hours. The doubling rate was 23.35 days and the growth rate of corona infection was 3.60 percent. At that time the recovery rate of the district was 69.76%. To reduce the rate of this infection, an action plan was prepared as per the guidelines of the state government," he said on Wednesday.
"The recovery rate of the district's corona patients is increasing rapidly. Presently, the recovery rate of the district has been 98.79 per cent, which is commendable," Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said.
Apart from this, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Jai Prakash informed that around 45 patients suffering from Mucormycosis black fungus in Gurugram district have recovered and 184 patients are under treatment in various hospitals.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, around 337 people recovered while 83 new cases were reported on Gurugram. Also, the number of total active case in Gurugram district is 1,073 out of which 926 patients are in home isolation.
A total of 7,08,768 people have been administered with covid jabs including 7,544 on Wednesday.
