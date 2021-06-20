Gurugram mall, restaurants offer discounts to vaccinated customers

-
With cases of coronavirus dipping, the Haryana government has allowed relaxations in lockdown restrictions permitting markets and shopping malls to open. Owners of malls and restaurants are offering discounts and freebies to people who have taken the coronavirus vaccine, in a move to encourage vaccinations.
A Gurugram mall has started an initiative for heathcare workers while pub bar and restaurants in the Millenium city of India have rolled-out special offers for vaccinated people.
While Ambience Mall in Gurugram is providing free parking and discounted rates on shopping from different brands available in the mall to healthcare workers, various pub bar and restaurants are offering specal discounts to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Digvijay, a pub bar operator told ANI, "Currently the footfall s down due to the pandemic. Therefore, the sales are down. So to increase sales there is a need to attract customers. Hence, such offers are introduced. This offer not only attract customers but will also ensure that there is no spread of infection. It will also encourage people to get vaccinated which is a must.
"We have introduced a discount offer of 25 per cent for those who have received forst dose of vaccine and 50 per cent discount for thse fully vaccinated. This has been done to encourage vaccination and at the same time regularise customers to our pub and bar. Basically it will not only increase our customer base but also ensure that the infection does not spread. The customers will also feel safe. People will also feel good that when they step out of their house after a long time, they are able to dine and entertain themselves at a discounted price," said another pub bar operator Paras Katariya.
Geeta, official, management, Ambience Mall, Gurugram said, "Our mall is providing free parking facility to healthcare workers. All the brands in the mall are providing special discounts to them. To avail these offers healthcare workers just need to show their ID cards which validates that they are a healthcare worker or a medical practitioner. During this pandemic heathcare workers are doing so much for the people. So it is small initiative to thank them for their efforts. "
"We are providing 10 per cent discount to frontline workers. This is a special initiative for them launched by the mall management. Although we have offers going on for our other customers but we have special offers exclusively for frontline workers," said Neha, a showroom manger at the mall."
Manu, a customer, said, "It is a very good initiative. This will not only benefit the brands which are providing the discount but also provide financial assistance to people. It will also encourage people to get vaccinated."
"The restaurant industry has been severly affected due to the pandemic. We ensure that our staff is vaccinated. So first got them vaccinated so that our customers feel secure. Then we introduced discouns for vaccinated customers so that they avila our services. We want that everybosy gets vaccinated so that we get rid of this disease as soon as possible and our business is back on track just like pre-pandemic," added Yudhveer Yadav, a restaurant owner.
