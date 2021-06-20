Will reimpose curfew in UP districts if Covid cases cross 500: State govt

-
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has said that it will reimpose corona curfew in any district if it reports over 500 Covid-19 cases in a day.
According to official sources, at least 294 fresh Covid-19 cases and 51 more deaths were reported in the state on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh.
The positivity rate in the state dipped to 0.1 per cent in the last 24 hours, after recording 3.1 per cent in the second wave of the pandemic.
While the recovery rate increased to 98.4 per cent, the tally of active cases now stands at 4,957.
As many as 593 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, while 3,350 are in home isolation.
So far, Uttar Pradesh has conducted 5.5 crore tests, which is the highest in the country.
The state government, on Saturday night, issued a fresh set of guidelines for the unlock process that begins on Monday.
According to the guidelines issued by chief secretary R.K. Tiwari, shops and shopping malls can open between 7 a.m and 9.p.m, outside the containment zones.
Full attendance has been allowed in government offices.
Restaurants and eating points can operate with 50 per capacity.
Customers can be allowed to eat inside sweets shops, fast food joints and at street food joints, following Covid protocols.
Marriages can be held with a maximum of 50 guests.
Shrines and temples can also open with not more than 50 devotees at a time.
Schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed.
Cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed till further orders.
--IANS
amita/skp/
