Gurugram police arrest Afghan national, aide with drugs worth crores

The Gurugram police have nabbed an Afghanistan national and his aide along with 1.3 kg heroin and 1.308 kg caffeine. The market price of the seized drugs is estimated to be in crores of rupees, the police said.
ACP Manoj Kumar told IANS that the accused have been identified as Nisaar Ahmed, an Afghan national, and Afitikul Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal.
The police got a tip-off about the presence of the accused in Gurugram where they were staying as paying guest for the past few months, running a drug smuggling racket in Delhi-NCR.
"The police along with a duty magistrate raided the spot and nabbed the two criminals along with the contraband," the ACP said.
Kumar said Afitikul Sheikh was staying in the PG accommodation for the past few months, while Nisaar Ahmed was staying with him for the past one week.
The accused were produced before a court on Friday which remanded them to police custody.
"Nisaar was staying in Delhi's Jangpura area before. His visa has also expired. During the remand period, the police will try to ascertain the source of the contraband from the accused," he added.
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 09:17 IST