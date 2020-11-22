Two held for giving false Covid-19 test reports in Gurugram: Police

-
The Chief Minister flying squad arrested two men for allegedly making false Covid test reports in Sainikhera village Sector-30 in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Anirban Roy, a resident of Kolkata and Parimal Roy, a resident of Murshidabad. The duo were currently residing in a rented accommodation in the village.
According to the police, the accused had prepared around 1,000 false reports, on the basis of which many infected people went abroad.
The team of Chief Minister flying squad headed by DSP Inderjit Yadav and District Inspector Harish Budhiraja were informed that a corona examination is being done at the 'Medikartz Pathology Lab & Medical Tourism' in Sainikhera village with the permission of the District Health Department.
"After a specific inputs about the culprits the team raided the spot late Saturday night and arrested two people," the DSP said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have tied up with the DYNEX Diagnostic and Path Lab located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi. They used to prepare fake reports on their letterhead.
The duo didn't seek permission from the District Health Department to conduct Covid-19 tests and work in Gurugram.
Yadav said that they had been doing this forgery for the past two months and used to charge Rs 1,400 to 3,000 per test.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Sector-40 police station on the complaint of CM flying squad team.
Further probe is in progress and efforts are being made to trace the other persons involved in the nexus, police added.
