4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Haryana's Gurugram; no damage reported

An earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook Haryana's Gurugram district on Friday evening. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and other adjoining regions.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 7 p.m., was 60 km south by southwest of Gurugram.
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.
--IANS
aka/vd
