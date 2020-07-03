4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Haryana's Gurugram; no damage reported

An earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook Haryana's district on Friday evening. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and other adjoining regions.

According to the Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 7 p.m., was 60 km south by southwest of

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

