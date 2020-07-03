JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

GI Council wants standard Covid treatment rates for easier claim settlement
Business Standard

4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Haryana's Gurugram; no damage reported

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 7 pm, was 60 km south by southwest of Gurugram

Topics
Earthquake | Gurugram | Haryana

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far

An earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook Haryana's Gurugram district on Friday evening. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and other adjoining regions.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 7 p.m., was 60 km south by southwest of Gurugram.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

--IANS

aka/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 20:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU