Three union ministers to hold discussions with 40 farmer leaders

Three Union Ministers will hold talks with 40 farmer leaders here on Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to find a solution to the demands of the farmers.

Farmer leaders left Singhu border for Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where the sixth round of talks between the two sides was slated to begin at 2 pm.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash would represent the Centre at the talks, where Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other Ministry officials would also be present.

On December 5, the fifth round of talks were held between the 40 farmer leaders and the three Union Ministers but faced a deadlock as farmers were adamant on their demand for repeal of the three new central farm laws.

