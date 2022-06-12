Hand grenade found submerged under DND flyover, disposed by NSG commandos

A hand was found submerged in a canal in the national capital, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Sunday.

"Around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, a sack with a hand inside it was found submerged in water in the Hindon canal under the DND flyover in Mayur Vihar police station area," the official said.

The information about the was given by a few youths who were taking bath in the Yamuna river.

Soon after receiving the information, the anti-terror unit of the Police -- Special Cell -- and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos were informed about the development who then reached the spot at the Yamuna Khadar area.

The local police, meanwhile, cordoned off the whole area to avoid any untoward incident. "The bomb was then safely disposed off by the NSG commandos," the official said.

After examining the whole area, an FIR under section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, while, an official privy to the probe said, "We don't know exactly from where did it come. There are a few shops of scrap dealers in the adjoining areas. We are questioning them."

Notably, earlier Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were twice recovered in the months of January and February in the national capital, investigation into it are still underway. First it was recovered on January 14 and then on February 17.

The recovery of 3 kg IED in February was made during a raid conducted by the Police following the trail of the explosives first recovered on January 14.

