Hand grenade found submerged under DND flyover, disposed by NSG commandos

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh played major role in ensuring peace in northeast: ex-NSG chief
Anti-encroachment at Sarita Vihar dropped as police force unavailable: SDMC
BSES Yamuna sets up its first EV charging station in Mayur Vihar
Major attack averted, says Gambhir as cops, NSG defuse IED in Delhi
US reaffirms support for India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG
-
A hand grenade was found submerged in a canal in the national capital, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Sunday.
"Around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, a sack with a hand grenade inside it was found submerged in water in the Hindon canal under the DND flyover in Mayur Vihar police station area," the official said.
The information about the grenade was given by a few youths who were taking bath in the Yamuna river.
Soon after receiving the information, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police -- Special Cell -- and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos were informed about the development who then reached the spot at the Yamuna Khadar area.
The local police, meanwhile, cordoned off the whole area to avoid any untoward incident. "The bomb was then safely disposed off by the NSG commandos," the official said.
After examining the whole area, an FIR under section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, while, an official privy to the probe said, "We don't know exactly from where did it come. There are a few shops of scrap dealers in the adjoining areas. We are questioning them."
Notably, earlier Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were twice recovered in the months of January and February in the national capital, investigation into it are still underway. First it was recovered on January 14 and then on February 17.
The recovery of 3 kg IED in February was made during a raid conducted by the Delhi Police following the trail of the explosives first recovered on January 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU