Harvest festival Pongal celebrated across Tamil Nadu with fervour

Pongal festival was celebrated across on Sunday with usual fervour as the day heralded the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai.'



The popular Avaniapuram jallikattu, the bull taming sport, was held in Madurai coinciding with the harvest festival where avid bull tamers took on the charging bulls.

Many houses were decorated and people woke up early to celebrate the day.

People prepared the sweet dish Pongal, made of rice and jaggery and chanted "Pongal-o-Pongal" to symbolise the overflowing of joy and prosperity in the new month.

The month Thai is considered auspicious where marriages are held and new ventures initiated.

A festive spirit gripped the state even as scores of people left for their hometown from here in the last two days to join their families to celebrate Pongal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami among others extended their Pongal greetings.

