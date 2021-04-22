Haryana orders closure of all shops by 6 pm, bans non-essential gatherings

-
Having witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Haryana government on Thursday announced several restrictions to control the spread, including closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.
The restrictions will come into effect from Friday, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.
"All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," Vij said in a tweet.
The state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.
On April 21, Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state's highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.
