Haryana passes bill to recover damages to property during protests

The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 was passed in the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2.5 crore people of Haryana have every right over the land and it is the responsibility of the State Government to protect it.
"This law should have been made long ago. It is the responsibility of the State Government to protect the property of the state, whether it is private or government. No one benefits from the loss of property, in fact, the loss of property leads to economic loss," Khattar told reporters here after the end of the Vidhan Sabha budget session.
"In a democracy, everyone has the right to speak and protest peacefully, but no one has the right to damage property," he added.
The Chief Minister said that this bill will determine the responsibility of those who damage property as well as ensure compensation to the victim.
In response to a question, Khattar clarified that this bill has nothing to do with the agitating farmers presently. He said that it is necessary to instill fear in the minds of those who damage property and this is our constitutional legal system.
