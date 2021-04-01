Haryana records 1,609 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 292,409

-
ALSO READ
India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 8,184,082: Health Ministry
Haryana registers 2,011 fresh coronavirus cases, 17 more fatalities
Over 40,000 Turkish health professionals test coronavirus positive
Health Ministry releases communication strategy to support vaccine rollout
Haryana reports 1,053 new coronavirus cases, highest in over 3 months
-
Haryana recorded 1,609 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday that took its tally to 2,92,409, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,164, a health department bulletin said.
Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Kaithal and Hisar districts, and one each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad.
Among the districts that reported a big spike in daily cases are Gurgaon (381), Karnal (214) and Panchkula (159).
The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 10,362. The state has a recovery rate of 95.37 percent, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU