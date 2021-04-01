JUST IN
Haryana records 1,609 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 292,409

Haryana recorded 1,609 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday that took its tally to 2,92,409, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,164, a health department bulletin said.

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Kaithal and Hisar districts, and one each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in daily cases are Gurgaon (381), Karnal (214) and Panchkula (159).

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 10,362. The state has a recovery rate of 95.37 percent, the bulletin said.

First Published: Thu, April 01 2021. 21:37 IST

