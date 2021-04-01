Haryana records 1,609 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 292,409

recorded 1,609 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday that took its tally to 2,92,409, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,164, a health department bulletin said.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Kaithal and Hisar districts, and one each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in daily cases are Gurgaon (381), Karnal (214) and Panchkula (159).

The number of active cases in stands at 10,362. The state has a recovery rate of 95.37 percent, the bulletin said.

