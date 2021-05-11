Haryana to provide Rs 5,000 to BPL families as Covid relief, says Anil Vij

-
Haryana Government will provide Rs 5,000 to the families below the poverty line (BPL) in the state as their livelihood has been affected during the COVID pandemic, said State Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday.
Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "It has been decided to provide Rs 5,000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has been affected due to COVID. They are facing a lot of difficulties."
He further spole about epidemic alert 'Surakshit Haryana' announced in the state for one week, from May 10 to 17 May. He said restrictions added to regulations of the first lockdown and will continue. "Gathering of more than 11 people is prohibited, even at weddings and funerals. No procession is allowed," he added.
In order to contain the COVID outbreak, Haryana on Sunday extended lockdown for another week starting from May 10 to May 17, said the state government.
Haryana reported 12,718 new COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Monday. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 5,766. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Haryana stands at 1,13,232.
