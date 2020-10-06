Hathras: 20,000 Ahmedabad sanitation workers abstain from work

-
As many as 20,000 sanitation
workers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday abstained from work in protest against the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a union leader said.
While the Ahmedabad Municipal Servants' Association (AMSA), the apex body of sanitation workers in the city, claimed their one-day "strike" to be successful, a senior civic official said that normal work was not affected.
"Not everyone was absent during today's strike. Many workers came for their work in the morning and left after giving a memorandum. It can not be termed as a full-fledged strike. Since our work was not hampered, we haven't made any alternative arrangements," said Deputy Municipal Commissioner CR Kharsan.
AMSA general secretary Kalpesh Makwana claimed all the 20,000-odd workers didn't attend their work.
A memorandum was also handed over to district collector seeking justice for the Hathras victim, he said.
Workers from Jamnagar and some other towns from Saurashtra region also reportedly abstained from work.
