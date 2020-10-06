Hathras: 20,000 Ahmedabad sanitation workers abstain from work

JUST IN
As many as 20,000 sanitation workers of AMC on Tuesday abstained from work in protest against the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a union leader said

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

As many as 20,000 sanitation

workers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday abstained from work in protest against the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a union leader said.

While the Ahmedabad Municipal Servants' Association (AMSA), the apex body of sanitation workers in the city, claimed their one-day "strike" to be successful, a senior civic official said that normal work was not affected.

"Not everyone was absent during today's strike. Many workers came for their work in the morning and left after giving a memorandum. It can not be termed as a full-fledged strike. Since our work was not hampered, we haven't made any alternative arrangements," said Deputy Municipal Commissioner CR Kharsan.

AMSA general secretary Kalpesh Makwana claimed all the 20,000-odd workers didn't attend their work.

A memorandum was also handed over to district collector seeking justice for the Hathras victim, he said.

Workers from Jamnagar and some other towns from Saurashtra region also reportedly abstained from work.

First Published: Tue, October 06 2020. 20:40 IST

