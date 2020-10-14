Hathras case: CBI team visits govt district hospital to collect record

-
A day after recording the statements of family members of the Hathras victim and recreating the crime scene, CBI officials on Wednesday visited the government district hospital in the town to collect the record of her treatment.
During the over one-hour stay, the CBI team interacted with doctors and other staff at the hospital to enquire about the details of treatment given to her after her alleged gang rape and murderous attack on September 14.
On Tuesday, the CBI team spend over six hours in Boolgarhi village, visiting the crime scene, the place where she was cremated, and her house to record the statement of her kin.
The CBI team, camping in Hathras for the last three days, has collected all case-related documents from the Uttar Pradesh Police.
