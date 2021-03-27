Have brought love of 1.3 billion Indians for you: Modi tells Bangladesh

-
-
Recalling his visit to Bangladesh in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had been waiting for long to visit the Orakandi Temple for many years and it has finally come true.
Addressing the Matua community in Bangladesh's Orakandi, PM Modi said, "With the grace of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, I have got the privilege of bowing down to this holy place of Orakandi."
Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, worked among the untouchable people of Bengal Presidency. He formed the Matua sect of Hindus.
"Who thought that the Prime Minister of India would come to Orakandi sometime. I feel the same today, that my thousands of millions of brothers and sisters of 'Matua community' who live in India, come to Orakandi," said PM Modi.
Remembering the visit to Thakurnagar in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that Matua's brothers and sisters gave me love as a family member there. "In particular, the affinity of the 'mother-in-law', her blessings like a mother, have been precious moments in my life."
"I have brought love and good wishes for you on behalf of your 130 crore brothers and sisters in India at the national festival of Bangladesh. Many congratulations and warm greetings to all of you on the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh's independence, he added.
He further stated that both India and Bangladesh want to see the progress of the entire world through their development, their progress. "Both countries want stability, love, and peace in place of instability, terror, and unrest in the world. This value, this education was given to us by Sri Sri Harichand Thakur," the Prime Minister said.
"The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us realize our duties. He told us that the struggle against oppression and misery is also cultivation," he added.
