Have provided nearly 180 mn vaccine doses to states, UTs for free: Govt

India has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States and Union Territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, as per data available at 8 am on Monday, said government.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Wellfare, more than one crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.
Furthermore, more than nine lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days.
Meanwhile, the country registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours today. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575.
As many as 3,754 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,46,116. As per the government data, a present there are 37,45,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. The country also witnessed as many as 3,53,818 recoveries taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,86,71,222.
The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 17,01,76,603, informed the health ministry.
India is currently dealing with a devastating second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation, crushing the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.
