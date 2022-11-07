JUST IN
Schools, colleges in Assam's Diphu to remain closed due to dengue outbreak
Rajeev Chandrasekhar to embark on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir today
Have sought copy from EC of guv's request for second opinion: Soren
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 13 road projects worth Rs 5315 cr in MP today
Research finds adult survivors of cancer have higher bone fracture risk
Schools, colleges in Assam's Diphu shut for a week due to dengue outbreak
AirAsia India's Pune-Bengaluru flight aborts take off at last minute
Study finds how AI helps to predict diabetes complications in patients
Punjab govt forms sub-committee for G20 summit meeting in Amritsar
We condemn the decision, says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter firings
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 13 road projects worth Rs 5315 cr in MP today
Business Standard

Have sought copy from EC of guv's request for second opinion: Soren

Amid a deepening political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren Sunday said he has sought a copy from the Election Commission of Governor Ramesh Bais's request for a "second opinion''

Topics
Hemant Soren | Jharkhand | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Amid a deepening political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren Sunday said he has sought a copy from the Election Commission of Governor Ramesh Bais's request for a "second opinion" in a office-of-profit case through his counsel.

The request comes in the wake of Bais saying on October 27 that he has sought a "second opinion" in the case and claiming that an "atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand", apparently indicating towards his pending decision in the matter.

"I have sought a copy from EC of Governor Ramesh Bais's request for second opinion in office-of-profit case through my counsel," Soren told PTI.

"The counsel has placed on my behalf that the EC will provide an opportunity for fair and effective hearing before giving any opinion pursuant to the second request made by the governor," he said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in the office-of-profit case, the EC had sent its decision to the Jharkhand governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state.

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the Election Commission, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with a mining lease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hemant Soren

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 06:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU