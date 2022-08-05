JUST IN
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea of shops at Fatehpuri Masjid

The plea sought removal of several shops, which have been allegedly constructed illegally at the mosque in the walled city with the connivance of authorities.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petition by an organisation and asked the authorities to respond within six weeks.

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and other authorities to a plea alleging illegal construction of shops at Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the petition by an organisation and asked the authorities to respond within six weeks.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

The plea sought removal of several shops, which have been allegedly constructed illegally at the mosque in the walled city with the connivance of authorities.

Petitioner organisation Amiro Yuva Brigade was represented by advocate Hemant Choudhary.

The plea also sought action against officials of the Delhi Waqf board, under whose guidance and supervision the mosque operates, for allegedly allowing the unauthorised construction of shops.

It also sought removal of illegal parking from outside monuments like Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 17:42 IST

