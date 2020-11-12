Confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy exceed 1 million: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
-
The Covid-19 cases in Italy exceeded one million on Wednesday, official statistics by the Health Ministry showed.
Some 32,961 new cases were registered on a daily basis, which brought the country's total to 10,28,424 -- comprising active infections, recoveries, and fatalities -- since the pandemic officially broke out here in late February, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Of all the new daily cases, some 23,248 were new active infections, and the total figure of actively infected people in the country thus rose to 6,13,358.
The vast majority, or 5,80,833, are currently isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Another 29,444 patients are hospitalized, and 3,081 are in intensive care -- 10 more than Tuesday.
The Health Ministry's data also showed that recoveries grew by 9,090 on a daily basis to total 3,72,113, while 623 fresh fatalities pushed the country's death toll to 42,953.
In order to slow down the second wave of the pandemic, Italy's government sealed off five more regions that showed a middle risk of contagion, with people's movements strictly limited and some non-essential business closed starting on Wednesday.
Adding to these were the "red-zone" regions and provinces (five in total, including northern Lombardy), which were considered at high risk and subjected to a soft lockdown since last week.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU