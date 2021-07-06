HC asks Twitter to inform by when it'll appoint resident grievance officer

-
ALSO READ
Comments against judges a disturbing new trend: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Twitter failed to comply with new IT rules, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Govt gives Twitter 'last chance' to comply with new IT rules
IT rules: Twitter says it appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer
Stop beating around the bush, comply with laws of the land: Govt to Twitter
-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed social media giant Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.
Justice Rekha Palli, however, took exception to the fact that the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the resident grievance officer (RGO) was only on interim basis, who has already resigned.
The court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.
"How long will your process (of appointing resident grievance officer) take place? This cannot be allowed," the court said while giving free pass to Central government to act against the social media firm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU