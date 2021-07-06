HC asks Twitter to inform by when it'll appoint resident grievance officer

The Tuesday directed social media giant to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer in compliance with the new IT Rules after the platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

Justice Rekha Palli, however, took exception to the fact that the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the resident grievance officer (RGO) was only on interim basis, who has already resigned.

The court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.



"How long will your process (of appointing resident grievance officer) take place? This cannot be allowed," the court said while giving free pass to Central government to act against the social media firm.

The Centre Monday told the that Inc has failed to comply with India's new IT Rules, which is law of the land and is mandatorily required to be complied with.

The Centre, in an affidavit filed in the high court, said any non-compliance amounts to breach of provisions of IT Rules, leading to US-based losing its immunity conferred under the IT Act.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a plea by lawyer Amit Acharya, in which he claimed non-compliance of the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.

The Centre said as Twitter qualifies as a SSMI, it is obligated to comply with the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021. On July 3, Twitter has also filed its affidavit stating that it was in the "final stages" of appointing an interim chief compliance officer and an interim resident grievance officer under the new IT Rules.

In the meantime, grievances raised by Indian users are being looked into by a grievance officer, it has said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)