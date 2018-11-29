HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till Jan 15 in INX Media case

The on Thursday extended P. Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest in the INX Media case till January 15.

The court was hearing Chidambaram's petition, seeking protection from arrest by the (ED) and the (CBI) in the case.

On July 25, the court had granted him interim protection, which was later extended to November 29.

The ED and the are probing how Chidambaram's son Karti managed to get clearance from the (FIPB).



Karti was arrested on February 28 by the for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Later, Karti was granted bail.

Karti's was arrested in the case by the ED and he too was later granted bail.