JUST IN

HC issues summons to Congress leaders on Smriti Irani's defamation suit
India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter
Kolkata port to undertake trial runs for cargo movement using B'desh ports
IAF releases names of pilots killed in last night's MiG-21 crash in Barmer
450+ women workers get bicycles under power the pedal campaign: Greenpeace
India confidently faced unprecedented, once-in century Covid pandemic: PM
Installed base of 5G smartphones crosses 50 million-mark in India
1 dead, several injured after bus falls off flyover in UP's Aligarh
Three murders in Karnataka take communal turn, police on high alert
IT law takedown provision used to block Krafton BGMI game: Reports
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India tops list of nations seeking blocking scribe, news co tweets: Twitter

ITR 2021-22: Top 5 benefits of filing ITR before the July 31 deadline

Business Standard

HC issues summons to Congress leaders on Smriti Irani's defamation suit

The Delhi High Court issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'Souza on a defamation suit filed by Smriti Irani for allegedly making baseless allegations against her a

Topics
Delhi High Court | Smriti Irani | Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza on a civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three Congress leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani, who is holding the portfolio of Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her daughter.

The court said in case the defendants fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material.

Irani's action came after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa and also targeted the minister over this, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack her from his Cabinet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi High Court

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 13:45 IST

`
.