HC issues summons to Congress leaders on Smriti Irani's defamation suit

The on Friday issued summons to leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza on a civil suit filed by Union minister seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani, who is holding the portfolio of Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her daughter.

The court said in case the defendants fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material.

Irani's action came after the leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa and also targeted the minister over this, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack her from his Cabinet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)