HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response over plea on Vande Mataram

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on PIL for uniform education system
What is Vande Bharat mission?
Vande Bharat gets back on track after myriad controversies, vigilance probe
SJB claims having over 113 signers for no-confidence against Sri Lanka govt
TMS Ep117: Ukraine crisis, commodity price, Sanjiv Bajaj, Vande Bharat
-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know the Centre and Delhi government's stand on a plea seeking that a policy be framed to equally propagate the national anthem and the national song -- 'Vande Mataram'.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the petition by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and granted time to the respondents to file their response.
The court also sought a response from the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) on the petition which also prayed for a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to ensure that 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.
Meanwhile, the court expressed displeasure at the petitioner publicising the filing of the petition even before it was listed for hearing, saying it gives an impression that the petition was filed for publicity.
The court, however, noted that the petitioner has expressed regret and he has been directed not to resort to such a practice. The court said it would entertain the present PIL because the petitioner is a serious litigant.
The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guideline or regulations to honour 'Vande Mataram', the national song is being sung in an uncivilised manner and misused in films and parties.
The petitioner stated that the song played a historic part in the Indian freedom struggle and ought to be honoured as much as 'Jana Gana Mana' in view of the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1950.
In order to keep the country united, it is the duty of the government to frame a National Policy to promote-propagate 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'. There is no reason why it should evoke any other sentiment as the both are decided by Constitution makers," the petition said.
"The sentiments expressed in 'Jana Gana Mana' have been expressed keeping the state in view. However, sentiments expressed in 'Vande Mataram' denote the nation's character and style and deserve similar respect," it said.
The petition asserted that there should not be any dramatisation of 'Vande Mataram' and it must not be included in any variety show because whenever it is sung or played, it is imperative on the part of every one present to show due respect and honour."
"Direct and declare that the song Vande Mataram, which had played a historic part in the struggle for Indian freedom, shall be honoured equally with 'Jana Gana Mana' and shall have equal status with it in spirit of the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Hon'ble Dr. Rajendra Prasad with regard to the National Anthem, on 24.01.1950," the petition urged.
The matter would be heard next on November 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU