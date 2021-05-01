Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota by 100 MT to 590 MT after HC rap

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonne of allocated oxygen to the national capital on Saturday itself, or face contempt.

Following the High Court observations, the Centre has raised oxygen allocation to Delhi by 100 metric tonne to 590 metric tonne. The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of the life-saving gas.

The court took note of eight deaths in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply and told the government 'enough is enough'. Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

"Do you mean we will shut our eyes to the people dying in Delhi," it asked the Centre.

"We mean business. Water has gone above the head," the court said and declined to defer its order.

The court said the government had made an allocation of oxygen to Delhi and should fulfill it.

Eight Covid-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

The facility ran out of medical oxygen - for the second time in the space of a week - at 11.45 am on Saturday.

