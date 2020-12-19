He worked to strengthen BJP: PM condoles RSS ideologue MG Vaidya's death

Condoling the death of veteran ideologue M G Vaidya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that he contributed extensively to the right-wing organisation for decades and also worked to strengthen the BJP.

Vaidya, the first spokesperson, died in Nagpur this afternoon after a brief illness. He was 97.

"Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

