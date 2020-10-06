UP govt urges Supreme Court to direct CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case

-
The UP government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, saying it will ensure that no vested interests is able to create a fake and false narrative with "oblique motives".
In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL, which has been listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, the state government said it is important that the investigation is carried out by an independent central agency.
The Dalit teen had died of grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.
The state government said investigation by the central agency would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation.
A CBI probe will ensure that no vested interests will be able to create a fake and false narrative with oblique motives, the UP government said.
The affidavit said the state government has already requested the Central government to take over the investigation through CBI.
Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the state government has also sought CBI probe into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.
