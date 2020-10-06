Jharkhand 1999 coal scam: Court convicts former NDA minister Dilip Ray

-
ALSO READ
Coal India Q1 profit plunges 55% to Rs 2,080 cr due to lower sales
Fodder scam: Jharkhand HC defers hearing of Lalu's bail plea till Oct 9
Foundation stone laid for Tripura's first-ever Special Economic Zone
West Bengal govt to ensure potato retail price for consumers at Rs 25/kg
CIL's coal allocation for non-power sector jumps to 6 MT in April-May
-
Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Tuesday convicted by a special court here in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.
Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Ray, former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences.
The court also convicted two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).
The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14.
The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU