Health workers, police to get Covid-19 shots on priority in Maharashtra

Health workers, including
paramedics, doctors, and police personnel will be administered a COVID-19 vaccine on priority in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday and added the government will take steps to prevent black marketing of the vaccines.
He said the people aged over 60 years and those above 60 years with the existing comorbidies will be the second priority group for vaccination in the state.
Deshmukh's remarks came on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.
"The state government has decided to vaccinate health workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics on priority along with the police personnel," Deshmukh told reporters.
Later, the people over the age of 60 as well as those above 60 with the existing comorbidities will be vaccinated, he said.
"Police will also ensure that there is no blackmarketing of COVID-19 vaccines," Deshmukh added.
