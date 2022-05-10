Heat wave to return to north-west Indian plains from Tuesday: IMD

Even as heat wave conditions were observed at some pockets of west and at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in north-west Indian plains, including Haryana and from Tuesday.

Highest maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius was reported from Bikaner in . Akola in Vidarbha recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some pockets over west till May 13 and heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over on May 10, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh till May 13, and south Haryana and south Punjab during May 10-13 and over during May 11-13.

"Heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over west Rajasthan, heat wave conditions in some parts over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Punjab, south Haryana, Delhi, east Rajasthan and Gujarat," the bulletin said.

Similar heat wave/severe heat wave conditions would continue on May 11 and 12, it said.

Thanks to Western Disturbance earlier in the month, the NW Indian plains received a respite from the massive back-to-back heat waves since March and April. The current spell would continue till pre-monsoon showers.

