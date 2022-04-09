Heatwave conditions persist in Rajasthan, Alwar sizzles at 45.8 degrees

-
ALSO READ
Delhi sizzles in severe heatwave, records hottest day of year so far
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
Heatwave in Delhi likely to intensify from today, to touch 40 degrees
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
-
Heatwave conditions seared Rajasthan on Friday with the maximum temperature settling six to seven notches above normal in most parts of the state, a meteorological centre official said.
Alwar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.
Director of Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma said most places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan are likely to record maximum temperatures between 44 degrees Celisus and 45 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.
The weather office has issued a red alert warning of an intense heatwave in some districts of western Rajasthan.
Sharma said most places in east Rajasthan are recording temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. There will be no significant change in the temperature during the next three days, after which there is a possibility of it dropping by two to three notches.
Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Phalodi and Banswara 45.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 45 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Tonk 44.7 degrees Celsius, Barmer and Pilani 44.6 degrees Celsius, and Jalore and Dungarpur 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU