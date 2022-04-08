JNPA to operate Jalna dry port as multi-modal logistics park: Report

-
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Friday said it is collaborating with the National Highways Authority of India to operate its Jalna dry port in the Maratha region as a multi-modal logistics park.
JNPA operates the country's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
It already has a similar arrangement with NHAI for its Wardha dry port, its Chairman Sanjay Sethi said at a media briefing.
These are part of various projects being undertaken by JNPA under the central government's flagship Sagarmala initiative.
The first phase of the Jalna dry port is coming up at an investment of Rs 327 crore and once the facility is completed, it will boost exim trade in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, according to JNPA.
"We are getting into a tie-up with NHAI (on) who will run it (Jalna dry port) as a multi-modal logistics park," Sethi said.
Last October, JNPA signed an initial pact with National Highway Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), a subsidiary of the NHIA, to set up a multi-modal logistics park at the Wardha dry port.
According to JNPA, the Jalna dry port project offers multiple locational advantages such as proximity to Aurangabad industrial belt and strong presence of various manufacturing industries such as iron, steel, plastic and plastic products.
Numerous projects have been undertaken across various categories such as port modernisation, rail, road, cruise tourism, RORO, ROPAX, fisheries, coastal infrastructure and skill development under Sagarmala initiative, Sethi said.
He also said that about 130 projects, including 29 projects of JNPA, worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore have been undertaken under the Sagarmala initiative in Maharashtra.
Of the 29 projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 80,262 crore, 12 projects have been completed while eight projects are under implementation.
