Haryana fulfills target of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission, says report

Haryana has achieved the target of supplying clean tap water in every household in the state under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission, Public Health Engineering Department Additional Chief Secretary A K Singh said here on Friday.
He said although the Centre has set a deadline of 2024 to achieve this goal, Haryana connected 100 percent households with 'Nal Se Jal' in 2022 itself due to the efforts of the state government.
"With this achievement, Haryana has also ranked among the top three best performing states in the country under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' mission," he said, according to an official statement.
After holding a review meeting with the PHED superintendent engineers, Singh informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission in August 2019 in order to improve the lives of the people by ensuring clean water from taps in every household in the rural areas of the country.
"In Haryana also, this mission was implemented to make provision of water supply from tap to every household in the villages. Through this mission, a continuous effort was made to liberate women from the arduous task of bringing fresh water from far off places by keeping them on their heads," he said.
He said that Jal Jeevan Mission was started in Haryana in 2019. During that year, 17.66 lakh connections out of the total need of 30.96 lakh were provided in the state.
Singh said Haryana achieved 100 percent coverage of tap connections on November 1, 2021 in 18 of its 22 districts leaving behind Mahendragarh, Palwal, Nuh and Jind.
He said that now 1.41 lakh tap connections have been provided in these remaining four districts, achieving the 100 per cent target.
