Heavy downpour leads to water-logging at several places in Hyderabad

Traffic jams and water-logging was reported at several places in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening following heavy rain.
Macha Bollaram at Alwal received 91.9 mm of rainfall, followed by LB Nagar (84.3 mm), Dabeerpura near Charminar (77.5 mm) and Mailardevpally (71.3 mm) from 8.30 am to 8 pm today, according to official data.
The Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jangaon and Narayanpet districts of Telangana.
In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts on September 8.
It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and others.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 23:07 IST