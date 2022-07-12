Heavy rains lash Mumbai, leading to water logging, traffic snarls

Heavy rains lashed and its suburbs on Tuesday amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of have been affected by waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city.

Hindamata junction in the city's Southbound has reported 0.5 feet of water being logged.

The administration has, however, requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as the traffic from Milan Subway and Andheri Subway has been diverted to S.V. Road and D.N Nagar Chowki after the former experienced the logging of water to heights up to 2 feet.

As the traffic got slow at the Neelam Junction in the city has 0.5 feet of waterlogging, the pace of several parts of the city including Dattaram Lad Marg, Sardar Hotel, and Bhoiwada also slowed down.

The IMD predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, for the next 24 hours, in the city and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places and has forecast the maximum and minimum temperature of the city as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.

"Moderate to heavy in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely," Regional Meteorological Centre, predicted.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that occasional gusty winds are also reaching the city at a "very likely" speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour.

It also said that a 4.47 metres High Tide can be expected to take place around 10.54 AM, and hence two Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai, while three have already been on standby.

Meanwhile, the weather forecasting agency, IMD on Sunday, predicted intense wet spells over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka from today onwards.

"A fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12th July, 2022," it said in a tweet.

The heavy rainfall in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, during the past few days, has resulted in waterlogging and incessant downpours that have created a flood-like situation.

According to the Maharashtra SDMD report on Sunday, a total of 76 people have died (till July 10) since June 1 and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said.

The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.

