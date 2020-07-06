Heavy rains likely in Mumbai and Konkan today, IMD issues alert

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of on July 6, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

"Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls," read a press release by IMD.

The weather agency further said that interior has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall. "Ghat areas of Madhya also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," it added.

"Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours," it further said.