Heavy security in Delhi ahead of PM's I-Day speech, Metro to run as usual

The historic Red Fort, from where will address the nation on India's on Tuesday, has been put under a heavy security cover, along with other critical areas in the capital.

Police are on high alert after JNU student leader Umar Khalid was attacked in the Lutyens' Delhi on Monday and an incident in the UK involving a car crash into security barriers outside the Parliament building, a senior police officer said.

Nearly 70,000 personnel are guarding the capital. Close to 10,000 personnel have been deployed at the Mughal-era fort, which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the PM's address.

personnel have been asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort. Last year, when the Prime Minister was addressing the nation on Independence Day, a black kite landed below the podium without causing any disturbance even as the PM continued his address unfazed. Kite-catchers have been deployed even though kite-flying has been restricted in the area till 11 am.

Over 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes leading to the Red Fort, with over 200 cameras in the fort itself. The footage is being monitored round the clock, police said. This time, 36 women personnel of the (SWAT) unit will also be guarding the venue with their male counterparts.

Police have already carried out anti-sabotage checks in the area and visited hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, officials said, adding that a security audit of residents, including tenants, has been completed.

At the Red Fort, a special team of NSG snipers and commandos will form the inner layer of the security cordon, while anti-aircraft guns have been deployed to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles, senior police officials said.

Delhi Police have prohibited aerial activities, including para-gliding, flying UAVs and hot air balloons, across the city. The buildings facing the Red Fort will be secured by police and paramilitary personnel.

Security along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister's cavalcade, from his official residence to the Red Fort, will be monitored with the help of hundreds of CCTV cameras. Special "spotters" of Delhi Police and the paramilitary will keep an eye on parking areas. Sniffer dogs will also be part of the extensive security deployment.





Security personnel at Red Fort | Photo: PTI

Metro services as usual

According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, train services will run as usual. However, stations such as Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will have restricted entry and exit during the ceremony owing to security considerations.

Parking will not be available at the stations till 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the security measures, the DMRC said.

Metro services will begin at 4:30 am on the Violet Line to facilitate movement of people who wish to attend the celebrations at the Red Fort, officials said.

The Violet Line, one of the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), connects Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad to Kashmere Gate in Old Delhi. The nearest metro station near Red Fort is Lal Quila.

"The first passenger service will start from Escorts Mujesar at 4.30 am and trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes till 6 am, and then services will be resumed as per normal time table," an official said.

Tight security in Punjab, Haryana

Security has been tightened across Punjab and Haryana, especially at the venues where dignitaries will unfurl the Tricolour, ahead of celebrations, officials said.

A strict vigil is being maintained at important railway stations, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Panipat, Ambala, besides key inter-state bus terminals and other vital installations, officials said.

CCTV cameras have been installed near vital installations and vulnerable points to ensure a peaceful Independence Day.

Police officials across Punjab have asked owners of guest houses, cyber cafes, telephone booths and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

Security has been stepped up at all vital installations, including government buildings and religious places, in the Jammu division to ensure a peaceful and violence-free Independence Day.

Continuous and random frisking of vehicles is going on as part of the security plan across the division, officials said.