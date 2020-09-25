JUST IN
Business Standard

Here's the list of most admired men and women across the world

Barack Obama is the most admired man in the world, according to a survey by market research and data analytics firm YouGov

Topics
Barack Obama | Michelle Obama | Bill Gates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#1 Barack Obama

Barack Obama is the most admired man in the world, according to a survey by market research and data analytics firm YouGov. For the first time, the former US president has reached the top of the mens rankings since the survey was launched in 2014.

#2 Bill Gates

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates is now ranked the second most admired man, after being in first place last year.

#3 Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama holds on to her position as the world’s most admired woman. The survey was conducted between May and September 2020.

#4 Angelina Jolie

Actor and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has risen one place since last year to be the second most admired woman. More than 45,000 people in 42 countries and territories were being interviewed for this survey.

#5 Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has also risen one rank to become the world’s third most admired female.  

#6 Oprah Winfrey

Last year, US presenter Oprah Winfrey came second while this year she is the fourth most admired women. Entertainers dominate the female list, with 12 of the most admired women being actresses, singers or TV presenters.

#7 Xi Jinping

Chinese president Xi Jinping is in third place once again, from fourth place last year. He previously held the third rank from 2015-2017. US president Donald Trump ranks 15th.

#8 Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi continues to rule people’s hearts, being India’s most admired man. Other Indian figures include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, and Indian charity head Sudha Murthy.

#9 Jackie Chan

Actor and martial artiste Jackie Chan, was last year the third most admired men. This year he is at fifth place.

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo

Football’s greatest rivalry continues to be won by Cristiano Ronaldo, ranked as the world’s 6th most admired man, compared to Lionel Messi, who is at 11th place. The list of most admired men contains more people from political, business and sporting backgrounds.


First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 16:45 IST

