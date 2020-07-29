Hetero launches generic Covid-19 drug 'Favivir' at Rs 59 per tablet

-
ALSO READ
All you need to know about Glenmark's Favipiravir, the potential Covid drug
Health ministry not to use Itolizumab in clinical protocols for Covid-19
Tata Group partners Trivandrum-based institute to make Covid-19 test kits
India to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15: ICMR chief Bhargava
Mylan launches Remdesivir at Rs 4,800 for Covid patients in India
-
Drug firm Hetero on Wednesday said it has launched genericoral antiviral drug Favipiravir used forthe treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19,in India under the brand name 'Favivir' at Rs 59 per tablet.
The company has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero said in a statement.
Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of Covid-19, it added.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases rise to 1,533,936; death toll at 34240
Themedication has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes. It improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of Covid-19 patient population, which have mild to moderate symptoms, Hetero said.
"Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd. The product is available from today at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription," it added.
The drug, being manufactured at the company's formulation facility in the country, has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities, Hetero said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU