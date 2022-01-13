High Court to be shut for 5 days as Covid-19 cases surge in Odisha

-
The Orissa High Court will be closed for five days from Thursday due to the 'unprecedented surge' in Covid-19 cases in the state and infection among its staff.
In an order on Wednesday, the HC registrar said the court and its offices would be closed from January 13 to 17 and the benches notified will stand cancelled.
It will resume functioning from January 18.
The cases adjourned during the period will be listed from February 7.
Two division benches and seven single benches will take up only exceptional and urgent cases till February 4, the order stated.
The court had decided to function in virtual mode from January 10 with 50 per cent staff on a rotation basis on each working day till February 4.
The state recorded 8,778 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 24-per-cent higher than the previous day and the biggest single-day spike since June 3 last year.
Odisha on Wednesday registered a 24 per cent increase in fresh coronavirus cases as compared to the previous day, with 8,778 more people testing positive for Covid-19, which is the highest single-day spike since June 3 last year, a health bulletin said.
