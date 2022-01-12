Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik district records 1,549 new cases, 1 death

The COVID-19 count in district of rose to 4,22,843 with addition of 1,549 new cases on Wednesday, officials said.

The virus claimed one more life which took the death toll in the district to 8,766, they said. So far, 4,07,364 patients have been discharged following their recovery, 1,160 of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)