High hostel upkeep costs necessitated JNU fee hike, explains HRD minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) fee hike was meant to meet the increased expenditure on hostel maintenance and run them on a "no-profit, no-loss" basis.

The JNU had increased room rents after about 40 years, Pokhriyal said in a written reply.

On fee hikes in other universities, Pokhriyal said, "All administrative and academic decisions, including fee revision, are taken by the university with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as the academic council, the executive council and the court. No information is maintained centrally," he said.

A hostel draft manual, introduced by the varsity, has become a bone of contention between students and varsity administration since October 28 when the administration didn't allow the JNUSU to attend the IHA committee meeting that was to clear it.

The varsity administration argued the JNUSU had not been notified due to flouting of election rules.

The draft hostel manual proposed to hike hostel charges from Rs 10 for double occupancy to Rs 300, and Rs 600 for single occupancy from the earlier Rs 20.

The agitated students also raised the issue at the third convocation ceremony and blocked the HRD Minister along with Vice-Chancellor at the venue. They could go out only after the intervention of the Delhi Police top brass.

However, after student protests, the varsity administration announced 50 per cent concession for the BPL category students, but it failed to pacify students.

The issue is being handled by a MHRD high-power committee, which has given its recommendations to the varsity administration after several meetings with students and their representatives.

